SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLG. Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.