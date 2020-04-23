SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-$7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.94. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-7.10 EPS.

SLG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.92.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.