SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.53. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 8,085,189 shares changing hands.

SDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -4.62.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

