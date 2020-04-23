Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Update

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 2,915,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMSI. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

SMSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 27.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $101,000. AXA purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

