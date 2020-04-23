Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Issues Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snap-on stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.75. 182,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,655. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.18. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.