Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

NYSE RIO traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. 289,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,182. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,713 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $38,892,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 1,498.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 642,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 602,058 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 588,276 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 626,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after buying an additional 358,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.