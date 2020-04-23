Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.
NYSE RIO traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. 289,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,182. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
