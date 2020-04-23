Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

SOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.95 ($37.16).

Shares of ETR SOW traded up €1.56 ($1.81) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €31.40 ($36.51). 424,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.71. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. Software has a 52 week low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 52 week high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

