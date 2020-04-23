Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $99.27. The stock had a trading volume of 76,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,712. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.34.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,534,421.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock worth $10,061,398 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaredge Technologies (SEDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.