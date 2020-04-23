Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Share Price

News headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of -1.68 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:TM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.68. The company had a trading volume of 156,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

