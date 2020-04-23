Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Receives $26.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $16.46. 390,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,802. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $634.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

