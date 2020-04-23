Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $0.95. Sonim Technologies shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 478,498 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on SONM shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Securities downgraded Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

