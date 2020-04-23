S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lowered by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in S&P Global by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,124. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

