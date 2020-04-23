Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 20,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in General Dynamics by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.08. 123,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.