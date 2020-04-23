Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,461 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,080,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,886,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.