Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.03 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 273.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $412,861,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $8.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,267.19. 958,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,315.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

