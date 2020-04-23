Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $8.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

