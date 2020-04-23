Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.08. 7,672,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

