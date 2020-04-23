Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price target (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,273.00. 752,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.64. The company has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

