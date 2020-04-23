Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 285 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,386,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,020. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

