Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,035 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 5,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $510,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Danaher stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.16. 367,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,130. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

