Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Trading Up 7.1%

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.92, approximately 5,526 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 160,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

