SportyCo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $325.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. SportyCo has a market cap of $42,275.98 and approximately $325.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and Coinbe. In the last week, SportyCo has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.77 or 0.02623598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00214575 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ChaoEX, OKEx, Coinbe, Kucoin and HitBTC.

