Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 88,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,333. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

