Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 2.7%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $62.59, 7,653,440 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 17,964,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,339. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

