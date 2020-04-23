SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. Pi Financial set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,847. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$12.12 and a 1-year high of C$25.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

