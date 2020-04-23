Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.14 ($54.82).

STM traded up €0.94 ($1.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €38.40 ($44.65). 22,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $925.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.66.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

