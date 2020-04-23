Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $9,909,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 3,637,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,520. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

