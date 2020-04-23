STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €18.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.69 ($27.55).

STM traded up €0.96 ($1.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting €22.36 ($26.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.46.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

