STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE STM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 1,581,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

