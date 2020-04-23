STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.
Shares of STM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 314,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,939. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,083 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
