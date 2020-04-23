STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

Shares of STM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 314,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,939. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.50.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,083 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

