STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,939. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.03.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

