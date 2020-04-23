STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $23.30. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 226,146 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Rudd International Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

