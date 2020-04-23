Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 891% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 18th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 7,238,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,249. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.48.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
