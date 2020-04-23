Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 891% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 7,238,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,249. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 545,858 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 527,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 139,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

