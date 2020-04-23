StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 1.4%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.32, approximately 2,939,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,625,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.19 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in StoneCo by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,638,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,932 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in StoneCo by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 192,178.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,746 shares during the period. Nucleo Capital LTDA. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,809,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,229,000. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

