StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 1.4%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.32, approximately 2,939,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,625,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in StoneCo by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,638,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,932 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in StoneCo by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 192,178.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,746 shares during the period. Nucleo Capital LTDA. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,809,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,229,000. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
