Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Storm Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE SRX traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.34. The company had a trading volume of 124,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Storm Resources has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.35.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$48.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

