SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUOPY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.94.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

