SunTrust Banks Cuts Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Price Target to $27.00

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.
HTA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 1,583,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,091. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 0.63.
In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578,552 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after buying an additional 2,716,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 684.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,757,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,489,000 after buying an additional 2,405,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,630,000.
About Healthcare Trust Of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
