SunTrust Banks Cuts Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Price Target to $27.00

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 1,583,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,091. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578,552 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after buying an additional 2,716,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 684.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,757,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,489,000 after buying an additional 2,405,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,630,000.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.