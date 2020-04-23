SunTrust Banks Lowers First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $10.00

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,274,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,513,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 390,671 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,551 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,263,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.