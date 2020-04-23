SunTrust Banks Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $32.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.
OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.28.
OHI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,433. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.
In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $45,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
