SunTrust Banks Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $32.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.28.

OHI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,433. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $45,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

