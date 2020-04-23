Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

SGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.11.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of SGY stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of $84.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 988,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,431.68.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.