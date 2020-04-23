Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to “Positive”

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAWW. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 147,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,976.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $222,681.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Towle & Co. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,644,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after buying an additional 255,510 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $6,069,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $4,025,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86,950 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

