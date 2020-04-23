SVB Financial Group (SIVB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2020 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/6/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $235.00.

3/20/2020 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $312.00 to $180.00.

3/17/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

SIVB stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $786,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,413 shares of company stock worth $1,933,425. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 102,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

