Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TVE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.42.

TVE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.63. 1,310,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.54. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$3.06.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$97.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

