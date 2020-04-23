Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 371,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Tantech worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TANH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,883. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

