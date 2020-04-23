Tapestry Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tapestry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.95.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

