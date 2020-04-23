Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.27. Taronis Technologies shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 43,388,450 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Taronis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taronis Technologies by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taronis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Taronis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX)

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

