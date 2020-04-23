Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Up 0.4%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03, 56,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,936,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 39,872 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.