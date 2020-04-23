TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Sunday, Benzinga reports.
AMTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.
Shares of AMTD stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $54.33.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TD Ameritrade
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.