TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

AMTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $54.33.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

