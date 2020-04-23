TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of AMTD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $54.33.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

