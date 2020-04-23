TD Securities Trims Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Target Price to $18.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

KMI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,213,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,735,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,489,000 after buying an additional 1,432,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,031,000 after buying an additional 1,379,924 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

